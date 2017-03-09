44News | Evansville, IN

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Wins Major Award & Hiring

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Wins Major Award & Hiring

March 9th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The team of lifeguards at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari received official notice this week that they earned a Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award for 2016.

The awards are part of the lifeguard training program.

Also, hiring is underway for this season lifeguards, slide attendants, ride operators, and more as the park fills 2,200 seasonal positions.

Open interviews will be done at the park this Saturday, from 9am to 4:30pm central time.

Nolan Barnett

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.