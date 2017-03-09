Home Indiana Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Wins Major Award & Hiring March 9th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Indiana Pinterest

The team of lifeguards at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari received official notice this week that they earned a Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award for 2016.

The awards are part of the lifeguard training program.

Also, hiring is underway for this season lifeguards, slide attendants, ride operators, and more as the park fills 2,200 seasonal positions.

Open interviews will be done at the park this Saturday, from 9am to 4:30pm central time.

