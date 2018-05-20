Home Indiana Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Walk To Fight Diabetes May 20th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Holiday World & Splahin’ Safari were filled with walkers hoping to make a difference. The park hosted the 13th annual J-D-R-F One Walk today. About 1300 people participated in todays walk raising more than 3 hundred thousand dollars.

Holiday World donated tickets to participants of todays walk. The only way to earn a spot in the walk was to raise donations for The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Participants who earned tickets had to raise $100 dollars to qualify. If participants raised more than one thousand dollars then they were upgraded to V1P status. Tickets included admission to both Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari along with one meal voucher.

Diabetes Researcher Kathleen Wendholt states “They have family members affected, some are just family friends or people affected, and they know how with the type one, it doesn’t take a break, so they are very thankful and appreciative of the research we are trying to do.

