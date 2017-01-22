Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Beginning Seasonal Hiring

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials say they expect a record number of job applications as they prepare to fill 2,200 seasonal jobs in the coming weeks.

Ride operators, lifeguards, sweepers, admissions staff, grounds, shops, games and food are needed.

Most jobs are available to those who will be 16 years and older by April 2017.

Some positions require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.

Holiday World opens its 71ST season on April 29 and Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is May 11th.

