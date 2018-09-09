Home Indiana Holiday World Receives High Honors, Once Again September 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest water coaster took top honors once again during the 2018 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, held this weekend at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

For the ninth year in a row, Holiday World’s Wildebeest water coaster was named the World’s #1 Water Park Ride. This top honor was announced by Amusement Today magazine, which presented the results of its annual survey of the “best of the best” in the amusement park industry during Saturday evening’s ceremony. In addition, the park’s Mammoth water coaster was named the #2 Water Park Ride, and Splashin’ Safari once again claimed the #2 Water Park spot.

For the nineteenth consecutive year, Holiday World was named the #1 Cleanest Park, outranking such parks as Disney World, Kings Island, Dollywood, and Cedar Point. “For this award, we thank our hard-working Hosts and Hostesses,” says park president Matt Eckert. “We’re undeniably obsessive about keeping our parks clean – and always will be.”

In addition, Holiday World’s wooden coasters, The Voyage, The Legend and The Raven were named among the world’s Top 25 wooden coasters.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be open to the public next Saturday, September 15 and will be closed for a private event on September 16. Happy Halloween Weekends begin September 22. For more information, visit HolidayWorld.com or call 1-800-467-2682.

