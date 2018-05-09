Holiday World “Play Day” Benefits Easterseals

It was a gorgeous Wednesday afternoon for “Play Day at Holiday World. 3500 kids with special needs to part in the fun filled day.

Holiday World founder Will Koch began this day 26 years ago, partnering with Easterseals.

Holiday World has donated more than $470,000 to Easternseals since 1993. That money has helped a healthy environment for kids with special needs across the Tri-State.

$36,000 will be donated by Holiday World to Easterseals from Wednesday’s “Play Day.” This will allow Easterseals to build a second playground called “Will’s Way 2”, it will be a therapeutic play area that will be built on 3700 Bellemeade to 621 S. Cullen.

Pam Kirk of Easterseals said, “They’ve allowed us to implement programs for individuals with disabilities, to underwrite therapy sessions, to do all kinds of things that we really want to let people with disabilities achieve their goals, and be as independent as they can be.”

Holiday World is at the forefront of accessibility for those with special needs.

Kirk said, “They have consulted with Easter Seals through the years to found out what do kids need who might have special needs, how do we accommodate adults with disabilities, and they are always open to our suggestions.”

Holiday World officials are always looking at new trends. They have installed new harnesses on all their coasters and other rides to allow everyone to ride.

Holiday World President Matt Eckert said, “Our train and carousel are accessible for those with disabilities, this year we have a new tube you can use down at the Bahaeri River, and has an attachment you can place on it, so if someone has difficulty supporting themselves they can ride around in the river.”

Founder Will Kock set the stage for play day and his legacy will live on forever.

Kirk said, “It’s really a labor of love for everyone at Holiday World, they’re carrying on Will’s tradition that legacy of really caring and welcoming people of all abilities to have a great time.”

