Holiday World Opens For Select Few May 4th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari full time workers say it’s the offseason that’s the hardest for them. That’s why they breathed a sigh of relief as hoards of Holiday World’s biggest fans rushed through the entrance Friday.

It was the most committed of the Holiday World fanatics that were allowed entrance a day before the park opens to the general public. It was platinum season pass holder preview night — the most expensive of the three season pass options. Park officials say this was a special way to give people who give the most back to the park a night free of lines and a sneak preview of some of the new food items.

The park will be open on Saturday, and when the public enters they will be delighted for at least one improvement that’s ready to go. The voyage, the world’s second longest wooden coaster in the world, will have 900 new feet of track. Park officials say it will be noticeably smoother than it was previously.

That’s only one portion of the 4 million dollars the park put into improvements. The big feature will be only the second ever junior wave pool. That will be ready to be enjoyed when the summer heat really hits in June.

