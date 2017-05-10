Home Indiana Holiday World Opens Park to Children with Disabilities May 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Christmas magic was in the air for the 25th annual Holiday World Play Day. More than 3,000 local children with disabilities came out by the bus load to enjoy the park with their families and teachers.

Holiday World’s collaboration with Easterseals continues to give back long term through Play Day ticket sales. They have raised $38,000 for Easterseals this year along, and almost $450,000 over the past 25 years. The park is closed to the public for Play Day so kids can play at their own pace.

Michelle Hardin said this is why Play Day is so special for her and her son, Donald. “It makes it nice because they have the extra help to get the kids on and off the rides, and they’re able to do,” Hardin said, “Some kids aren’t able, Donald is one of them, he’s not able to do during the year so this makes it special for him.”

Some of the children visiting the park were able to take advantage of the new wheelchair accessible rides that Holiday World will be debuting this season.

