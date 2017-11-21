Home Indiana Holiday World Invests Millions To Add New Attractions And Improvements November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is investing $3.5 million to add new attractions and improvements. These plans include new children’s water slides and wave pool facilities that will be named Tembo Falls and Tembo Tides.

These additions and upgrades will be ready for the 2018 season, which opens in May.

Tembo Falls will feature a water slide with eight junior slides, including twisters, a helix, a mini-bowl, and two racing slides.

Tembo Tides will feature a junior wave pool plus spray features for younger children.

Holiday World says the investment will also cover a themed maze for Halloween, new stunt show, strolling brass band and other entertainment, track improvements for its wooden roller coaster The Voyage, mini “Riverside Retreats” cabanas in Splashin’ Safari, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Tembo Falls and Tembo Tides are designed for children under 54 inches tall, but their families are welcome to enjoy the slides and wave pool with them.

Currently, there are discounted season passes for 2018. In January, online applications for seasonal employment will be available.

For more information, visit Holiday World, or call 877-463-2645.

