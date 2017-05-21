Home Indiana Holiday World Helps Raise Money for One Walk May 21st, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

In Santa Claus, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari raises more than $300,000 dollars during the 12TH annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation “One Walk”

Holiday World donated tickets to those who earned them by raising donations for the event. Some of the Kock family was on hand to thank the 1,300 walkers who participated.

The proceeds of the walk will go towards research to “Turn Type One into Type None.” In total, $3.6 billion dollars has been raised since the event started back in 2006.

