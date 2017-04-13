Home Indiana Holiday World Gears Up for the Summer April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

From a new foods to a new ride, Holiday World has a lot in store for the upcoming summer. The park opens Saturday, April 29th. Crews are still working to get the Firecracker ride ready to go for opening day.

Another big change, Holiday World is working to make the park more wheelchair friendly. Its carousel, train ride, and new play structure are all wheelchair accessible.

Holiday World is also working on a sensory and calming room set to open sometime in May. Easterseals Play Day is set for Wednesday, May 10th.

Pick-Your-Price option is new this year, which is where different days of the week cost different prices.

