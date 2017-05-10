Home Indiana Holiday World Celebrates 25th Annual Play Day May 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Holiday World is making several of its rides handicap accessible just in time for the 25th annual Play Day. More than 3,000 children with disabilities will get to enjoy these new improvements while also raising money for a good cause.

All of the ticket sales will benefit EasterSeals in Evansville. Money raised will go to services, such as therapies and technology, that will help those in the community with special needs achieve their goals.

The park is only opened for children with disabilities today.

