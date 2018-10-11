Holiday World Announces 2019 Updates

An iconic Holiday World concession will serve it’s final customers on October 28, as the theme park announces plans to invest $5.5 million dollars for the 2019 season.

Construction of the new Santa’s Merry Marketplace will start in November, where Kringle’s Cafe currently sits.

“We’re ramping up the theming and the menus for next season,” says park president Matt Eckert. “Santa’s Merry Marketplace is nearly 50 percent larger than Kringle’s and will include more menu items plus a coffee shop, bakery, candy store, and ice cream shop.

Santa’s Merry Marketplace will include five serving stations with a variety of menus, along with the Candy Cane Confectionary, Sugarplum Scoop Shoppe, and the Polar Expresso.

The new investments include several other changes for the theme park:

New “Kids World” event for five weekends starting in mid-August

On-ride photos for Gobbler Getaway dark ride

Candy Cornucopia store and Dippin ’ Dots Sundae Shoppe in the Thanksgiving section

Additional Cabanas

Eckert says Santa Claus will greet park guests every morning from the bell-tower balcony of Santa’s Merry Marketplace, and the park will also include reminders of its Santa Claus Land days.

Holiday World is open for Happy Halloween Weekends through October 28.

