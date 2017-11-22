Holiday Travel Underway Across The Country

The holiday rush is underway across the country. More than 50 million Americans are expected to take to the roads and the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday. This weekend is expected to break holiday travel records set back in 2005.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, but today is the biggest travel day of the year as people head home for the holidays.

If you’re flying out of the Evansville Regional Airport, representatives say you can expect 10 to 15 minute wait times.

However, since many people traveling today don’t fly regularly, EVV encourages you to be patient with those who may not be familiar with security procedures.

To make your travel experience easier, EVV also suggests arriving an hour to an hour and a half before your flight.

Jane Moore said, “It seemed really easy. I don’t travel that much on an airplane, but it seemed really easy this morning, but we were early. I can imagine if you wait later you will have trouble.”

Although it will be a busy day at EVV today, representatives say there are record breaking passenger numbers for Thanksgiving weekend.

