A Holiday Tradition: The 84th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus November 23rd, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

It’s a tradition families here in the Hoosier state look forward to every holiday season. The Hadi Shrine Circus brings out the young and old alike to be awed by the many dazzling circus acts and performances.

Originally hosted at Roberts Stadium, 55 years later the circus has moved to the Ford Center. The Hadi Shrine Circus attracts large crowds to downtown Evansville, bringing families out after their Thanksgiving meal.

Kids and families can enjoy individual performers, jugglers, lion tamers, acrobats, and more.

This year’s Hadi Shrine Circus took 11 months of planning and over 1,000 people working together to bring smiles to Hooisers this Thanksgiving.

One of those performers was our very own Gretchin Irons, who is this year’s honorary ring master.

Hundreds of people in the Tri-State enjoyed concessions while watching animals such as tigers, and bears, and even saw a man caged underwater!

44News talked with families who say coming to the Shrine Circus year after year is not only a visual amazement, but a family tradition.

