Holiday Shoppers Take Advantage Of Deals

After spending the day enjoying the thanksgiving feast – many people headed out for early Christmas shopping.

People were in line for hours before Best Buy opened its doors tonight – looking for the best deals on the latest electronics.

Some of the hot items this holiday season that are in high demand include televisions, computers, gaming systems and other hand-held devices.

Dianne Rasco was the first in line and said the early arrival is well worth the wait in line to get the best deals possible.

“If you’re going to sit out here for 10 plus hours and not know if you’re going to get what you’re standing for or sitting out here for then you’re pretty assured you’re going to get what you want,” Rasco says.

“People think you’re crazy but it’s fun. It’s fun to do.”

Lines started as early as 8 o’clock this morning – nearly nine hours before the doors even opened. Hundreds lined up to take advantage of the savings ahead of the official Black Friday sales.

Rasco added – conversations with other shoppers ranged from religion to politics and everything in between.

