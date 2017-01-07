“Holiday Recycling Day” A Success Despite Freezing Temps

A community effort on Evansville’s west-side provided residents an opportunity to get rid of their holiday recyclables. Master gardeners and volunteers with Wesselman Nature Society teamed up to host the annual “Holiday Recycling Day.”

Several recycling bins were set up at the old west-side Wal-Mart parking lot for the event. People could drop off wrapping paper, newspapers, books, magazines, cardboard, aluminum and plastic containers. About 200 Christmas trees were collected and chipped free of charge. Students from both Mater Dei and Reitz High School were on tap helping to get items into the proper bins.

“I’m a student council member and student council is extremely important to me so I try my hardest every time we have an event for student council. You have to sort out magazines and newspapers so you take it from their car toss it in and if you miss you have to get it and throw it back in, it’s just a real fun process,” said reitz freshman Julia Bollier.

It was so cold outside that icicles formed on master gardener Larry Caplan’s beard! Event organizers say the turn out was successful considering it was a balmy 10 degrees. More than 350 people took advantage of the holiday recycling event.

