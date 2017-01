Holiday Recycling Day is coming up and 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talked to Larry Caplan, with the Purdue Extension Office, about the event.

Most items, including Christmas trees, can be recycled, however glass or styrofoam will not be accepted.

The free event is this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the old West Side Walmart location.

