Holiday Inn Listed To Sale At $14(M)

The Holiday Inn Evansville Airport Hotel is listed for sale at a $14(M) dollar price tag.

The current owners, Rosano Partners’ Hotels & Hospitality Group, are selling the 199-room hotel after acquiring the hotel in 2011. Located in the Tri-state area, the hotel is situated on Highway 41, Evansville’s main highway, and has a 4 minute shuffle ride from the Evansville Regional Airport.

For more information or if you are interested in buying, go to https://realnex.com/listings/1156478/holiday-inn-evansville-airport?utm_campaign=MarketPlace&utm_content=53896380&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.

Comments

comments