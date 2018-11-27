Holiday Giving with Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign

As you’re walking into Walmart, you may have noticed red kettles and red bells being rung.

What you’re hearing is the Salvation Army kicking off it’s Christmas campaign that aims to help feed families and provide Christmas gifts for people in need.

We were live at the west side Walmart ringing the bell and to let you know how you can help your community this holiday season.

Click here if you are interested in signing up to ring the bells by the red kettles.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made by clicking here, or by hand at their headquarters, located at 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN 47710.





















