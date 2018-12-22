Home Indiana Evansville Holiday Gives Back Raises Funds for EMT Worker Fighting Cancer December 22nd, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

When one member of the Emergency Personnel family is down, others are there – ready to lift them up.

That was the case Saturday night at Swonder Ice Arena as the Evansville Hoses put on a benefit for Candi Ritchie.

Ritchie is a Warrick County EMT and Fighting Breast Cancer.

One game organizer says coming together to help others is what the team is all about.

“We work in a stressful business as emergency first responders,” said Matt Statdfield. “So there is a brotherhood there and it’s very strong brotherhood so anytime one of our guys or girls are down or hurt or injured or ill, we’re going to step up and we’re going to back them.”

All proceeds from the game go directly to Ritchie to help pay for medical expenses.

The Nashville Fire Hockey team made the trip to the area to provide worthy competition.

The Hoses went on to win the game, 4-2, with Levi Roberts leading the way with two goals for Evansville.

Comments

comments