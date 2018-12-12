Holiday Adopt-A-Thon at Vanderburgh Humane Society

If you’re searching for a furry friend to put under the tree this Christmas, the Vanderburgh County Humane society has you covered.

On December 14th and 15th, the humane society will be hosting an adopt-a-thon with dogs, cats, and rabbits.

All adoption fees will be slashed in half for this special event.

We were live at VHS this morning to check out some of the animals looking for a forever home.

Click here for more information on the adoption process and animals of VHS.













