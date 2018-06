Home Indiana Hole in Road Caused by Falling Concrete from I65 June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Drivers are being urged to practice caution while driving under Interstate 65 in Clinton, County.

A hole in the road is slowing down traffic in this area due to pieces of concrete from the interstate falling onto the road below.

This is located on Mason Colfax Road, just a few miles south of Frankfort.

According to INDOT, part of the bridge deck broke loose last night, and should be fixed later today.

Comments

comments