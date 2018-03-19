Home Indiana Holcomb’s Special Legislative Session to Address School Safety March 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Governor Holcomb is calling Indiana lawmakers back to work after failing to pass legislation addressing school safety. Legislators say they simply ran out of time last week.

The governor hopes the session will last a matter of days. His office estimates the cost at $30,000 a day per diem for lawmakers to put in the extra work.

They’re being urged to free up millions of dollars for Indiana schools for security upgrades. Already some Hoosier educators are taking matters into their own hands.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says, “We lose our keys for God sakes I can’t imagine trying to keep track of guns and the ownership of where do you put them? There are so many layers to that. I think that’s really, really bad idea.

McCormick, who’s a former superintendent herself says she does support arming certain law enforcement officials like a school resource officer.

