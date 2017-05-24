44News | Evansville, IN

Holcomb Wants To Require Some To Work For Medicaid Benefits

May 24th, 2017 Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is asking permission to require “able bodied” Hoosiers to work or to be enrolled in work-readiness programs before they can receive Medicaid.
The requirement would exempt some people such as pregnant women, people with certain temporary illnesses, and people over 60.
The Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services is expected to take public comment before making a decision on the request. If granted, Holcomb hopes to begin implementing the program in 2018.

