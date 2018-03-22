Home Indiana Gov. Holcomb Signs Four Bills to Combat Opioid Crisis March 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signs several more bills into law Thursday, including four bills that will help tackle the state’s opioid crisis.

He says these laws will help addicts get treatment and help law enforcement crack down on the problem. One of the bills changes the way drug dealers are charged.

People who deal or illegally manufacture drugs that lead to death will be facing the highest possible felony charge.

Another bill covers the inspect database. That allows health care professionals to check the state’s prescription database before prescribing potentially addictive medications.

Another bill that’s now law increases the number of opioid treatment facilities from 18 to 27 across the state. The idea is to make sure every Hoosier is within at least a one hour drive of a treatment center.

Comments

comments