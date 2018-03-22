Home Indiana Holcomb Signs Bill Allowing Dreamers to Obtain Professional Licenses March 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Governor Holcomb signed a bill into law that allows immigrants, who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, to get state professional licenses.

The issue came up after Indiana’s Public Licensing Agency changed how it was interpreting state law and started withholding licenses from the so-called Dreamers.

This law will help people protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals law, or DACA, to get a license for dozens of professions including cosmetology, nursing, and real estate.

