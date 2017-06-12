Home Indiana Holcomb Selects New Indiana Supreme Court Justice June 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb selects the new Indiana Supreme Court Justice. Wabash County Superior Court Judge Christopher Goff has been picked to fill a vacant spot on the Indiana Supreme Court. Gov. Holcomb made his announcement Monday morning from his office.

Goff was one of three finalists, including Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael and Boone County Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid. He will be filling the spot left vacant by retiring Justice Robert Rucker.

