Holcomb Joins Local Leaders For Ribbon Cutting In Washington

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined Washington Mayor Joe Wellman and other local leaders in cutting the ribbon on a new manufacturing center in Daviess County.

Japan-based M&C Tech Indiana is an automobile parts manufacturer. This facility is located near I-69 and U.S. 50/150 in Washington.

In 2016, M&C Tech Indiana announced plans to invest $4.6 million to build the 40,000-square-foot factory. The facility will produce plastic automotive components, including extrusion molding and light assembly of sunroof and door parts.

The new plant will create up to 70 jobs by 2021.

