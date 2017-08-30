Home Indiana Holcomb Authorizes Efforts To Support Hurricane Harvey Relief August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb authorizes efforts to support Hurricane Harvey relief. Holcomb deployed the Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) support and resources for the Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts underway in Texas.

Gov. Holcomb also authorized the state’s National Guard to begin preparations to deploy Hoosier guardsmen and resources, if needed. 28 Indiana DNR Conservation Officers and one administrative employee will be deployed.

A support team consisting of six first responders from the IDHS District 4 Task Force will also be deployed. IDHS also will release 206,760 meal – ready to eat from its inventory to support relief efforts.

Search and rescue operations will be made to help provide basic life support and medical care, transport stranded citizens to rescue locations, and support other urban and air search and rescue efforts.

For more information, visit GetPrepared – Indiana.

Follow the Indiana National Guard for updates at Indiana Guardsman Facebook, or Indiana Guardsman Twitter.

