HOLA Latino Festival Draws Big Crowd

Bosse Field was packed Saturday afternoon but not for a baseball game. But for the 3rd annual HOLA Latino Festival.

Over 30 Latin food vendors were on hand dishing out their best dishes. In addition, food trucks, plenty of drinks, games, art and crafts and more.

Despite a passing shower and a humid afternoon. Many were out enjoying their favorite Latin American food.

Maytes Rivera, treasure for HOLA Evansville said, “The weather has helped out, it rained for a little bit but I mean it’s been amazing, the crowd loves it and they come out and enjoy it regardless of what the weather is like.”

HOLA representatives say more people know about the festival and it gets bigger and better each year.

There was something for everyone’s pallet, whether spicy or sweet, including a variety of cold and frozen beverages.

Isaiah Flemming of Evansville said, “From what I’ve seen so far it’s a lot bigger than the other festivals that we’ve had here lately, i just feel like we have a lot more variety here on this one.”

Gorditas Mama Licha makes a homemade deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or pork. It’s grandmas homemade recipe with her added special seasoning.

Rosa said, “Americans really love to try the different ethnicities of our foods, they get a taste of our Mexico, especially from out grandmas seasoning which is the best.”

The festival brings a taste of Latin America right to the river city.

Rivera said, “It’s a blending of America, it’s a good way for the Latino culture to not only for the Latino culture, you get Americans and everyone combine and fun in a big fiesta.”

Hannah Paulson returned for her second year of the HOLA Festival, “Thought it was really interesting how so many countries are represented there is all kinds of good food, drinks and live music so it was a blast.”

The festival also included some award winning live entertainment from around the country. Latin American bands and singers from Indianapolis, Chicago, Corpus Christi and Mexico were on hand.

