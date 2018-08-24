Home Indiana Hoffman Angus Farms in Otwell to Receive Iconic Barn Painting August 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The “Brand the Barn” tour will be making a stop at Hoffman Angus Farms from Otwell.

The tour is in honor of the 40th Anniversary of Certified Angus Beef brand, and they are celebrating by painting the logo on 40 barns in 40 communities across the country. Hoffman Angus Farms is one of the 40 bans to be selected.

The farm was put on the map after James A. Hoffman, owner/operator of Hoffman Angus Farms, won the inaugural Certified Angus Beef Value Discount Contest in 2017. This award put the farm in the running to be selected for the iconic painting.

“My (Angus) herd success stems from my original partnership with my father, Albert G. Hoffman,” said Jamie Hoffman. “He instilled a disciplined focus on quality genetics and animal care. I value his dedication and I will continue to integrate his commitment into my herd.”

Tim Bender, Superior Ag Livestock Nutrition Division Manager, says that Hoffman is deserving of the recognition for his commitment to the Angus Beef industry. He went on to say that Hoffman has been providing quality and sound nutritional diet to his herd for many years.

For farmers, barns are the hub of daily activity and site of family and community gatherings. They symbolizes the passion and pride they pass from generation to generation.

Click here for more information on the “Brand the Barn” tour.

