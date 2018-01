Home Indiana Evansville Hoax Social Media Post From Virginia Sent to Local Student January 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police receive a report about a threatening social media post received by an area student. The post included a picture of multiple guns and warned students, at Memorial High School, not to go to school.

Police determined the picture was part of an investigation in Albemarle County, Virginia, not Indiana.

A juvenile suspect has been detained in connection to this case.

There’s no local connection to the Virginia investigation.

