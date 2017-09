Home Kentucky Hitchhiker with Machete Arrested In Daviess County September 1st, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky

Schools in Daviess county were put on lockdown as police searched for a man with a machete.

Authorities say it all started Thursday when a driver picked up a hitchhiker in Whitesville.

Deputies say the hitchhiker — Jack Bowles — pulled out the machete after the driver refused to take him to Louisville.

Bowles then reportedly ran into a nearby store.

He was eventually found and taken to the Daviess County Jail.

