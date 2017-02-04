Hit and Run Accident Damages a Local Pharmacy

A local pharmacy is damaged following a hit and run accident Saturday night. It happened at CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Green River Road.

Evansville Police say the driver caused considerable damage to the inside and outside of the building. The pharmacy is closed for the rest of Saturday night.

Officers did find the vehicle behind the Barnes and Noble in an apartment complex parking lot. No arrest has been made on the driver.

No injuries have been reported. Stay with 44News for updates.

Comments

comments