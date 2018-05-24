Home Indiana Evansville Hit and Run Leads to Arrest of Evansville Man May 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police arrested a man after he allegedly purposely crashed his car into another car and fled the scene.

Dwayne Lant of Evansville drove his SUV into a woman’s car after swerving over the center line at Riverside Drive.

Witnesses say that after Lant hit the vehicle, he backed up to reposition his car and hit it again.

Individuals nearby began coming out of their homes and yelled at Lant to stop, which is when he sped off.

Officers found him after his car died at Weinbach and Culverson, and he was then taken into custody.

Lant claims the car he hit came into his lane and hit him. He also admitted to drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

The drivers of the car Lant hit suffered minor injuries.

Dwayne Lant is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on No Bond.

