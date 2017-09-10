History Extravaganza at Evansville Museum

It was the first History Extravaganza at the Evansville Museum of Arts History and Science and there was a little something for everyone.

The day started off with an Antique Bicycle exhibition, complete with demonstrations by the Indiana and Kentucky chapters of the Wheelmen and aside from the Hands on History activities and exhibitions, there were historical re-enactors and presentations about history from right here in the tri-state.

Curator of History, Thomas Lonnberg says, “Evansville Museum is having it’s first every history extravaganza. This is an event that is bringing together various historical organizations from throughout the tri-sate area that offers things that people may not be aware of that we want to make fully aware of, because we have a lot of museums a lot of historical organizations and life organizations that have fabulous stories to tell and we’re hoping that people become more aware of through this event.”

If you couldn’t make it to Sunday’s event, the Koch Museum and Planetarium are open year around with plenty of events.

