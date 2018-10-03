The History Behind the Sausage Burger

Out of 137 booths, there’s one booth that’s been going strong for more than 60 years. Corpus Christi has been selling Sausage Burgers out of its Chuck Wagon since 1957.

“Other booths, sorry to say, have tried to make Sausage Burgers but ours are the best, people keep coming back year after year,” says Judy Bradley, Corpus Christi booth chairperson.

The tradition began started a farmer couldn’t give a monetary contribution to the building of the wagon booth. Instead, he donated a 300-pound hog.

A butcher and a few of the church members took some of the ground pork and created several different recipes until they all agreed on the ‘best sausage.’

Today, the burger comes with a choice of pickles, onions, and cheese. While most booths and organizations create new menu items each year they stick with their staple.

Corpus Christi Booth Chairman Brian Eickhoff is content with the menu and doesn’t plan on changing it. “Why mess with perfection? I mean why change something that’s good, that does a good job every year. It’s hard to get something that sticks and this one sticks,” says Eickhoff.

A single patty Sausage burger is $4 while a double is $5.

The money raised at the Fall Festival is used for maintaining the building

