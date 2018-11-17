Historic Newburgh Lights Jubilations Tree

Historic Newburgh is gearing up for the holiday season with a tree lighting and movie night.

Lots of folks were in the holiday spirit at silver bell Saturday. Shoppers made early purchases before the holiday rush, and were serenaded with Christmas carols from the Castle North middle school band.

Some kept warm with hot chocolate and cookies as the jubilations Christmas tree was lit on Jennings street, and it was quite the sight to see.

This was a family free event thanks to Heritage Federal Credit Union.

“Oh yeah definitely, we always have a lot of excitement on social media especially for these free family friendly events. so we usually get a lot of families out with young kids so they have a lot of fun,” says event coordinator Amber Kelly.

Families also enjoyed a free showing of Disney’s prep and landing inside Newburgh town hall.

