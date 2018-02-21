Home Indiana Historic Newburgh Inc. Holds Annual Meeting and Community Forum February 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Historic Newburgh Inc. held its annual meeting Wednesday night. It’s a chance for the Historic Newburgh board to update about the goings on of downtown Newburgh.

It also gives community members a chance to voice their opinions on what they want to see. It’s that back and forth community engagement that leaders say keeps Newburgh so vivacious.

Historic Newburgh Inc., Executive Director Helen Zimmerman says, “It is what keeps this community vibrant, are the people who live here. People that live here love it, whether you shop or eat or just enjoy the riverfront, it is that that keeps Newburgh kind of special.”

Past community suggestions have included the free movie night.

