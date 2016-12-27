Historic Newburgh Home to be Renovated with $25K Grant
A Warrick County organization is being recognized for its work upholding the state’s heritage. The Indiana Historical Society has awarded Historic Newburgh, Inc. with a $25,000 grant.
Historic Newburgh, Inc. is an organization dedicated to historic preservation, economic revitalization and sustainability of downtown Newburgh. This organization does that by facilitating events to bring people to local shops and restaurants.
The organization says it will use the money to renovate the Little Red Brick House, an historic structure located at 519 West Jennings Street in Newburgh. It is a slice of local history that is being moved and repurposed as a concession stand and ticket booth for the proposed Newburgh Amphitheatre Complex at the Old Lock and Dam Park.
Historic Newburgh, Inc. is one of 17 organizations recognized statewide.
Organizations looking for more information can call IHS at (317) 232-1882 or visit Indiana History Grants.
