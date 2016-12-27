Home Indiana Historic Newburgh Home to be Renovated with $25K Grant December 27th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Warrick County organization is being recognized for its work upholding the state’s heritage. The Indiana Historical Society has awarded Historic Newburgh, Inc. with a $25,000 grant.

Historic Newburgh, Inc. is an organization dedicated to historic preservation, economic revitalization and sustainability of downtown Newburgh. This organization does that by facilitating events to bring people to local shops and restaurants.

The organization says it will use the money to renovate the Little Red Brick House, an historic structure located at 519 West Jennings Street in Newburgh. It is a slice of local history that is being moved and repurposed as a concession stand and ticket booth for the proposed Newburgh Amphitheatre Complex at the Old Lock and Dam Park.

Historic Newburgh, Inc. is one of 17 organizations recognized statewide.

Organizations looking for more information can call IHS at (317) 232-1882 or visit Indiana History Grants.

Recipients of IHS’s Heritage Support Grants

Dearborn County

Hillforest Historical Foundation, Inc., Aurora

Delaware County

Delaware County Historical Society, Muncie

Floyd County

Friends of Culbertson Mansion, New Albany

Henry County

Henry County Historical Society, New Castle

LaPorte County

People Engaged in Preservation, La Porte

Lake County

Cedar Lake Historical Association, Cedar Lake

Marion County

Historical Society of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Inc., Indianapolis

Indiana Medical History Museum, Indianapolis

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Cultural Foundation, Crawfordsville

Posey County

Working Men’s Institute, New Harmony

Pulaski County

Pulaski County Historical Society, Winamac

Randolph County

Union Literary Institute Preservation Society, Lynn

Ripley County

Milan 54, Inc., Milan

Vigo County

Vigo County Historical Society, Terre Haute

Wabash County

North Manchester Historical Society, North Manchester

Wabash County Historical Museum, Wabash

Warrick County

Historic Newburgh, Inc., Newburgh

