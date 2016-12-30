Historic New Year’s Weather
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Warmest High: 75 1951
Warmest Low: 58 1875
Coldest High: 10 1976
Coldest Low: -8 1880
Rainiest: 1.34″ 2002
Snowiest: 6″ 1863
Greatest Snow Depth: 6″ 1863
Blizzard hit New Year’s Eve 1863 with white-out conditions, temp fall from 40s to 0 with Arctic cold front & howling winds, similar to 1918 & 1978 blizzard. 6-12″ snow fell over area, but was hard to measure due to wind. Drifts were up to 5′ deep.
January 1864 was one of few months in Tri-State weather history that had record cold/blizzard & record warmth all in the same month. From January 1-9, every day but two saw temperatures drop below zero.
However, January 26-30 saw each day in the 60s with 68-72 on January 28 & 29. January 23-30 saw each day at least in the 50s.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Warmest High: 73 1876
Warmest Low: 55 2004
Coldest High: -5 1864
Coldest Low: -15 1864
Rainiest: 2.00″ 1893
Snowiest: 1.7″ 2001
Greatest Snow Depth: 4″ 2001
January 1, 1876
On the warmest New Year’s Day on record, with highs in the 70s, a severe t’storm in the evening produced a tornado with “heavy losses” from Knox to Daviess counties.
The tornado damage was first reported 1 mile west of Wheatland where a house & barns were destroyed. One person was injured seriously & one man attempted to hang on to a tree as it rapidly approached. He was picked up & blown 225′ & injured nearby. A nearby wagon was blown 150′ & demolished, while another was tossed 140′ & destroyed, its tongue buried deeply into the ground. Of interest was the complete disappearance of all of the chickens on the farm. The tornado continued on north of Wheatland with a track through the West Fork White River bottoms with significant destruction to timber.
A man, wife & three children fled their home as the tornado approached & took shelter in a very large stump. The wife & children were uninjured, but the gradient winds of the tornado knocked a large limb down that fell upon the father, injuring him.
As it raced into Daviess County, it damaged & destroyed several homes & one shed near Washington.
St. Meinrad reported 75 degrees on this date at 2 p.m., making it the warmest New Year’s Day on record & the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of January. In east-central Illinois, Mattoon reached 72 & Spiceland, in east-central Indiana (Henry County), saw 70. After 74 on December 31, Louisville, Kentucky saw a high of 71 on this date. After 68 on December 31, even Chicago was 65.
Cherries & peaches were reportedly beginning to bud with spring peepers in full song in the area. The peepers had been heard for the past 6 days.
January 1, 1818
Extensive forest damage along the Ohio River from ice storm. Forest damage was reported as “major” with “forests leveled” at Cincinnati, Ohio.