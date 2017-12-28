Historic New Year’s Eve & Day Weather

EVANSVILLE METRO 1850-PRESENT…….

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Warmest High: 75 1951

Warmest Low: 58 1875

Coldest High: 10 1976

Coldest Low: -8 1880

Rainiest: 1.34″ 2002

Snowiest: 6″ 1863

Greatest Snow Depth: 6″ 1863

Blizzard hit New Year’s Eve 1863 with white-out conditions, temp fall from 40s to 0 with Arctic cold front & howling winds, similar to 1918 & 1978 blizzard. 6-12″ snow fell over area, but was hard to measure due to wind. Drifts were up to 5′ deep.

This great blizzard reportedly raged for 30 hours at Chicago & overall it was the worst blizzard there since 1855.

The Arctic air & howling winds were widespread……………here is an excerpt from the Emmettsville, Iowa newspaper The Register and Leader (from T.W. Harrison):

January 1, 1864, was perhaps the coldest day ever experienced in Iowa and adjoining states. In many places of this latitude, men froze stiff and dead while sitting bolt upright in their wagons, with the reins of their restless horses in their hands. In northern Iowa the snow was deep and a fierce wind blew a terrific gale from the northwest. It was so soon after the Indian massacres of 1862 in southern Minnesota, that soldiers were stationed at Estherville and other towns to protect the settlers and to prevent the Indians from commiting other depredations. To furnish these soldiers with supplies was a difficult and hazardous task. No railroads approached that locality within two hundred miles. Food, clothing and ammunition had to be hauled on sleighs over a trackless prairie where the gullies were drifted full of snow from two to ten feet deep and pounded hard with the continuous winds.

The mercury was frozen solid and the sp??? thermometers was down to half a hundred below, and the howling, cracking, biting, whirling snow was so dense in the air that they could not see the length of a sleigh and team. A winter blizzard on northern trackless prairies is far more terrible than a hurricane at sea. At sea there is the shelter and warmth of the boat. Just shut your eyes and pray and let her go, and if kept in the wind’s courses, she will be likely to outride the storm. But in…….(line missing)….below zero and “the hissing serpents of the sea” with all their fury and weird and racking terrors, will be there, augmented a thousand fold by the lack of shelter and the indescribable frenzy of the pinching, relentless cold. Since the countyr has been improved with cultivated fields and fences and hedges and groves such blizzards have not been known.

January 1864 was one of few months in Tri-State weather history that had record cold/blizzard & record warmth all in the same month. From January 1-9, every day but two saw temperatures drop below zero.

Here, however, January 26-30 saw each day in the 60s with 68-72 on January 28 & 29. January 23-30 saw each day at least in the 50s. The same thing happened in January 1860 with record cold in early January, then record warmth in late January.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Warmest High: 73 1876

Warmest Low: 55 2004

Coldest High: -5 1864

Coldest Low: -15 1864

Rainiest: 2.00″ 1893

Snowiest: 1.7″ 2001

Greatest Snow Depth: 4″ 2001

January 1, 1876

On the warmest New Year’s Day on record, with highs in the 70s, a severe t’storm in the evening produced a tornado with “heavy losses” from Knox to Daviess counties.

The tornado damage was first reported 1 mile west of Wheatland where a house & barns were destroyed. One person was injured seriously & one man attempted to hang on to a tree as it rapidly approached. He was picked up & blown 225′ & injured nearby. A nearby wagon was blown 150′ & demolished, while another was tossed 140′ & destroyed, its tongue buried deeply into the ground. Of interest was the complete disappearance of all of the chickens on the farm. The tornado continued on north of Wheatland with a track through the West Fork White River bottoms with significant destruction to timber.

A man, wife & three children fled their home as the tornado approached & took shelter in a very large stump. The wife & children were uninjured, but the gradient winds of the tornado knocked a large limb down that fell upon the father, injuring him.

As it raced into Daviess County, it damaged & destroyed several homes & one shed near Washington.

St. Meinrad reported 75 degrees on this date at 2 p.m., making it the warmest New Year’s Day on record & the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of January. In east-central Illinois, Mattoon reached 72 & Spiceland, in east-central Indiana (Henry County), saw 70. After 74 on December 31, Louisville, Kentucky saw a high of 71 on this date. After 68 on December 31, even Chicago was 65.

Cherries & peaches were reportedly beginning to bud with spring peepers in full song in the area. The peepers had been heard for the past 6 days.

January 1, 1818

Extensive forest damage along the Ohio River from ice storm. Forest damage was reported as “major” with “forests leveled” at Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments