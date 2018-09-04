Historic Neighborhood May Gain National Attention

A neighborhood in Evansville may be getting some national attention. A grant proposal is being prepared in hopes of getting the Hebron Meadows development nominated to the Nation Register of Historic Places.

Hebron Meadows is a historic neighborhood, built in 1948 through the 1950s. The Director of Metropolitan Development, Kelley Coures says this neighborhood is an example of midcentury modern architecture and the majority of the homes were built by someone who was ahead of their time. “One of the architects in this neighborhood was a woman. She designed about, maybe 250 of the, maybe, 380 homes that were built in Hebron Meadows,” says Coures.

This neighborhood also gave those with limited rights in the 1950s options.

“This was one of the areas where upper-middle-class Jewish families lived, and in cities like Evansville, many times in other neighborhoods built earlier, there were deed restrictions actually about race and about religion. African Americans and Jews were prevented from building or buying homes in some more exclusive neighborhoods, but there were no such restrictions in Hebron Meadows,” says Coures.

