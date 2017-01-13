Historic McCurdy Building Converted Into Apartments

After months of work, 44News gets access to a full tour of the McCurdy Building in downtown Evansville. The original hotel opened in the summer of 1917 and was converted into a nursing facility when the hotel went bankrupt in 1969.

After remaining vacant for the past 10 years, the Kunkel Group has taken over and converted the historic building into 100 apartments. It was important for the architects to keep the feeling of the old hotel.

Adam Kunkel says, “So that’s the challenge, to blend the old with the new. And also give anybody that wants to live here all the modern amenities, but also make it feel like that they’re in a 100 year old building because they are.”

The first wave of move-ins to the McCurdy is scheduled for March. All construction is slated to be completed by the summer.

Comments

comments