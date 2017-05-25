Home Indiana Historic Jasper Restaurant is Closing its Doors May 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

After more than 60 years in operation, an historic restaurant in Jasper will be closing its doors. Heichelbech’s Restaurant and Bar will close after lunch on Friday, June 2nd. Only the bar portion of the building will remain open until the building is sold. The bar will offer select menu items that are offered by the restaurant.

Ron and Maxine Kunz have owned Heichelbech’s for nearly three decades, but say it’s time to relieve some pressure off of themselves. One of their sons will tend the bar until the building is sold.

Heichelbech’s Restaurant and Bar has been a popular establishment since 1952, when the Heichelbech family bought it from Ray Giesler. The restaurant was a Prohibition-era speakeasy and Giesler operated it as Ray’s Tap Room in the 1940’s.

The building itself has been in operation for nearly 100 years.

