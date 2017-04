Home Indiana Historic Home in Newburgh Still in Need of Fundraising April 3rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Time is running out to save a historic home in Newburgh.

Money is needed to move the house to keep it from being torn down.

This red brick house is nearly 150 years old, dating back to the mid 1800’s.

The house is almost $7,000 short of its fundraising efforts, and it can only be moved if a total of $19,000 is collected by April 5th.



The plan is for the home to be relocated to Old Lock and Dam Park.

For more information, visit Kick Start.

Comments

comments