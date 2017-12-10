The Historic Early December Warmth 1982

December 1-4 featured the warmest weather in December in the Evansville area since at least 1850.

Since 1850, only 10 of that 165 years have seen 70 or higher December 1-4. However, nothing comes close to the historic warmth of 1982 with one day at 77 in Evansville & another at 76. Since 1850 never had so many 70s days so late in the year had been recorded in the New Harmony, Mt. Vernon or Evansville data. Only 1998 was remotely close with a maximum temperature of 73.

Years with at least once occurrence of 70 or higher December 1-4:

1856, 1864, 1865, 1899, 1950, 1970, 1982, 1998, 2012, 2013

Per Owensboro data 1844-1850, December saw 65, but no other December in these years saw +70 in the month.

Upper air pattern for December 3, 1982 at 7 a.m. shows highly anomalous, massive upper ridge in the eastern U.S. with very deep trough in southern Plains.

An unseasonably strong surface Bermuda high was also present off the East Coast, pumping in exceptional warmth from the tropics to southeastern Canada.

Now in January, 1876 & 1890 saw the most extreme warmth of all data back to at least 1850. We will examine this in future posts.

