The Historic Cook Mansion Will Soon Be Open To The Public

The Cook Mansion built in 1899 has become a historical part of Evansville. Originally owned and constructed by Henry Cook, the architecture of the home is

unlike any other home you can see today. The mansion is now open to the general public.

The home has not had an owner for many years. It remained in the Cook family from the late 1800s until the 1930s when the descendants became owners of

it.

The home became vacant in 1987 and was purchased by Lucas Neuffer in August of 2017.

He would like to restore the home in its original condition complete with restored wood frames, sashes in the windows as well as putting original wood siding on the house.

In addition to that he plans on placing slate tiles for the roof. Neuffer would like to finish restoring the home within five years.

It will give people a chance to view a piece of history right in their own backyard.

