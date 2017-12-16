Historic Christmas Eve & Day Weather Back to 1844

EVANSVILLE METRO 1850-PRESENT………OWENSBORO 1844-1849

CHRISTMAS EVE

Warmest High: 71 1889

Warmest Low: 60 1889

Coldest High: 0 1983

Coldest Low: -10 2004

Rainiest: 1.23″ 1903

Snowiest: 3.0″ 2010

Greatest Snow Depth: 11.0″ 2004

CHRISTMAS DAY

Warmest High: 68 1982

Warmest Low: 56 1862

Coldest High: 10 1855, 1983

Coldest Low: -11 2004

Rainiest: 1.96″ 1987

Snowiest: 2.3″ 1993

Greatest Snow Depth: 11.0″ 2004

Severe weather struck December 25, 1877 with a metro thermometer reading of 61 at 2 p.m. after 55 at 7 a.m. 1.02″ rain fell the day prior with 60 at 2 p.m.

A tornado occurred near the center of a 29.80″ surface low in southern Gibson County. Striking near Owensville at 3 p.m., it moved southwest to northeast, with hail falling ahead of the tornado. Damage was typical of an EF1. Low was around Jasper at 4:35 p.m.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Prior to 1850, back to 1844, there is decent data from Owensboro. The 1844 Christmas stated that there was nothing remarkable, but 1845 was “very cold”, part of a cold wave December 19-27 that made the Ohio unnavigable. Ice depth reached 3-4″. December 28-31 turned “much milder”. The ice broke up & was “running out” [of the river?] on December 31. There is no data on exact numbers or snow depth, however for Christmas or at any point in December 1845.

December 1846 was reportedly very mild with lots of dark, gray, rainy days & very little clear weather. It was reported “the latter part of the month warm enough to sit without a fire.”

December 1847, the Ohio was reportedly “very high” at Owensboro with lots mild weather December 1-13. A major snowstorm struck December 14 with 16″ & drifts to 48″. However, mild weather melted a lot of it by Christmas, reportedly.

December 1848 was a “rainy, muddy & chilly” month with “Panther Creek the highest ever known” on December 9. No mention of Christmas weather. December 1846, 1847, 1848 all saw some form of substantial flooding on area rivers & streams.

In December 1849, drizzle was reported on the 21st & 28th……….highest temperature for the month was 52 & lowest 10.

On a side note, a snow pack was noted to be on the ground on Christmas 1833 & 1835.

