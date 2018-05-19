Historic Temp Swing Late May 1894 with Unprecedented Wet Snow In Central & Eastern Kentucky

EXTREME ANOMALIES…………FROM RECORD COLD, ANAMALOUS UPPER LOWS TO UPPER RIDGING, FIRES & DROUGHT MIGRATION EAST & SOUTHEASTWARD……….

The high on May 20, 1894 in the Evansville metro was just 46, after a low of 39. Winds were gusty from the north with 0.34″ of rainfall measured. However, wet snow fell as far west as Fort Knox & 3-6″ of snow fell over central & eastern Kentucky. Up to 1″ fell in the Louisville area & 6″ was measured near Lexington. This reportedly flattened & broke wheat & rye in fields & caused damage to fully-foliated trees. Damage to fruit trees was extensive. This was a very wet, water-rich system because of the 5-6″ of snowfall at Springfield, Kentucky, 1.48″ of liquid was measured.

The wet snow reportedly fell heavily in the morning with temperatures 33-35, then changed to drizzle/light rain & it melted very quickly. Highs reached 42-45 by afternoon. Louisville saw 44. No damaging frost or freezing occurred with the system. The system was slow to kick out, as some scattered showers were occurring with it as far west as Posey County, even on May 23 (with towering cumulus with the cold air aloft), but temperatures rose into the 50s, 60s, then around 70. The snow & this colder stretch followed a May 13-17 stretch of 80s to around 90 not only in central & eastern Kentucky, but over the Tri-State.

This snowfall event was incredible & remarkable in its lateness. Only May 8, 1803 ranks up with it & that storm dumped 6″ on western Kentucky & southern Indiana. This 1894 very cold core system was centered over central Kentucky during the snow as the strong surface low sat over eastern Virginia. Part of a retro-grading upper low, the system had incredible upper & mid to low-level temp anomalies for late May with 850 mb (5000′) temps shown at 34 in reconstructed lower & upper air maps.

However, this ushered in a pattern of some potent cold snaps amidst warmth with record/near record chill May 29-June 1 with lows as low as 40. June 6 & 7 saw lows of 41 with highs only at 65. However, June 10-15 all saw highs of 93-95! In fact from June 10-30, 18 of the 21 days saw highs in the 90s in the Evansville area with 96 on June 21, 22, 24. It was 95 on June 12, 13, 28 & 29 & 94 June 11, 14, 20, 27, 30!

The massive, strong upper ridge with drought to our northwest moved southeastward & centered over the Midwest/Plains with heat!

18 of the 31 days of July saw highs in the 90s & only 0.72″ fell in July 1894. No appreciable rains fell in Evansville until August 25 with 20 of 31 days in the 90s, including 99 August 10.

Great wildfires burned Minnesota to Michigan summer-early fall 1894 with extreme drought. New York to Nantucket Island saw wildfires. Many towns were burned to the ground over the Great Lakes, there were many fatalities. Massive amounts of virgin timber were burned.

So, when I think of meteorologist extremes over the Tri-State, the 1894 late spring-summer comes to mind.

EVANSVILLE METRO MAY 13-21, 1894

13 84/63 0.23″

14 86/62

15 89/65

16 88/65

17 89/68 0.11″

18 70/Missing 0.02″

19 Missing/40

20 46/39 0.34″

21 51/40 0.28″

22 59/47 0.08″

23 67/49 0.05″

24 69/51

25 73/48

26 80/50 0.12″

27 82/52 0.03″

28 62/48

U.S. Weather Bureau (pre-cursor to National Weather Service) observer record/notes May 1894 from Springfield, Kentucky (about 42 miles southeast of Louisville)……courtesy of Kentucky Climate Center & Western Kentucky University:

